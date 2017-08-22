'Netanyahu-Putin meeting more important to Putin'

Former Israeli ambassador to Russia Zvi Magen, presently head of a Russian research group at the National Security Research Institute, believes that the Netanyahu-Putin meeting to take place this week is more a Russian interest than an Israeli interest, since Russia wishes to coordinate its activities in the region with the most powerful force in the region, which is Israel.

Israel should not feel any special difference regarding the future since it has the ability to deal with Hezbollah presence and Iranian involvement even if it grows a bit. However Russia cannot allow Israel to "go wild" without any restrictions in Syrian territory.