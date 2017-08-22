5.5 million NIS allocated for completing Beit El fence

The Defense Ministry has allocated 5.5 million NIS in order to complete the security fence west of Beit El.

The fence will separate the old road 60, which connects between Jelazoun and Ramallah, from the western neighborhoods of Beit El.

During the past year Palestinian terrorists have initiated numerous terror incidents in the area including explosive devices, shootings, petrol bombs etc.'

Deputy defense minister Eli Ben-Dahan said that "at the request of the Defense Minister we are promoting the construction of a fence in Beit El.

"We will continue to strengthen security in Judea and Samaria for residents," added Ben-Dahan. "Preventing shooting at the community can save lives."



