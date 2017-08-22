Qatar: We're implementing $85m project in Gaza

The Qatar committee for reconstruction of the Gaza strip insisted that it is continuing construction projects in Gaza despite a report in the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that the last visit by the Qatar ambassador was designed to conclude Qatar's role in reconstruction work.

"Our projects continue as before," said the director of the Qatar council in Gaza, Yosef Al-Ghorez. "We are implementing projects worth 85 million dollars at present."

Al-Ghorez insisted that Qatar's diplomatic isolation from its Arab neighbours had not affected its operations in Gaza and they are continuing as before.