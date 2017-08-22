Hamas arrests 170 ISIS supporters after border attack

Hamas has arrested over 170 terrorists in the Gaza suspected of ISIS affilliation during the last few days. The arrests come in the wake of the explosion last Thursday on the border between Egypt and Gaza in which a Hamas security officer was killed while detaining a jihadist who was trying to infiltrate the Sinai Peninsula.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning when a Salafi blew himself up next to Hamas security personnel after being stopped at a checkpoint along with another jihadist. The two planned to infiltrate Sinai but were caught by surprise by Hamas security personnel. During the ensuing security check, the Salafi triggered his explosives, killing one of the Hamas members.