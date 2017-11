A six-month-old infant was scalded by boiling water in his Jerusalem home. United Hatzalah volunteers provided him with medical treatment. He is in light to moderate condition. His 3-year-old sister was also lightly scalded and is in light condition.

Chili Miller, a United Hatzalah EMT said that "an electric kettle fell in the kitchen and caused the infant and his sister to be burned on their arms and upper bodies. I gave them initial medical treatment."