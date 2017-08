18:26 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 1000 people circled gates of Temple Mount After a 3-month break, 1000 people participated in a circling of the gates of Temple Mount. The participants said psalms near the site of the murder of 2 police officers a month ago.

