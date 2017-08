18:20 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 'Iranian aggression threatens Middle East,entire world' Prime Minister Netanyahu published a clip prior to his trip to Russia Wednesday. Netanyahu addressed the people of Israel and said that he would discuss with President Putin Iranian attempts to establish military presence in Syria and added that "this is testimony to Iranian aggression which has not abated after the nuclear agreement and presents a problem both to Israel and to all countries in the Middle East and to the entire world." ► ◄ Last Briefs