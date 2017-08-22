Castaway bottle travels 800km-from Rhodes to Gaza

A message in a bottle cast into the sea by a holidaying British couple on the island of Rhodes has washed up in the Gaza Strip, the fisherman who found it said Tuesday.

Jihad al-Soltan retrieved the bottle while fishing on August 15. Using the email address supplied, his family contacted the senders of the letter, Bethany Wright and her boyfriend Zac Marriner.

They had thrown the bottle into the sea during a romantic holiday on the Greek island two months earlier.

"We are currently on holiday in Rhodes and we would love to know how far this bottle got -- even if it's just the next beach," the note read.

It had travelled a lot further, around 800 kilometres (500 miles), before Soltan retrieved it. "They never expected it to reach Gaza!" he said.