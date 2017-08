17:53 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 5000 Trump-shaped Ecstasy pills discovered in Germany German police discovered 5000 Ecstasy pills designed to resemble the head of US president Donald Trump. The pills were discovered in Northwest Germany during a search in a car. The pills are estimated to be worth 11,000 euro(12,900$.) A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were arrested for possession of the drugs. ► ◄ Last Briefs