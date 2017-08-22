UN targets companies active in Judea and Samaria

The Washington Post reports that the UN Human Rights Commission intends to publish a list of prominent international companies active in Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights and Jerusalem.

American media outlets reported that president Trump has been endeavoring to prevent the publication of the "blacklist" by the UN. America and Israel have voiced strong opposition to the publication of the list. Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein, the Jordanian who currently serves as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that US pressure had led to his deferring publication of the list over the past year.



