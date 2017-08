Border Police detectives found a dismantled pistol during a search in Umm Al-Fahm.

The search was made with the help of a tracker who led detectives to the hiding place of the pistol in a local courtyard. A number of cartridges were also found in the search.

An Umm Al-Fahm resident in his 30s was arrested and taken for interrogation. The weapon and cartridges were taken for examination.