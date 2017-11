17:26 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Stabbing youth's remand extended by six days The remand of a youth suspected of stabbing and injuring a Ramle woman on Monday was extended by the Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court by six days.

