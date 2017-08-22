'Arabs only respect force. We must create a deterrent'



In an Arutz Sheva interview, MK Nava Boker(Likud) explained why she is promoting legislation of the death sentence for terrorists. Boker is convinced that such legislation will deter terrorists and is also promoting isolation of terrorists and separation from their friends in jail as well as worsening their conditions in jail.

Despite the fact that the death sentence is present in military law it is never implemented and Boker feels that a law allowing the transfer of terror cases to a civilian court with a possibility of the death sentence will enable its implementation and serve as a deterrent.

"This population only understands forece and if we use force and deterrence properly they will think twice."