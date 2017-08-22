'Arabs broke locks, chains, declared house their own'

Rebbetzin Tova Eliyahu, the wife of Tzfat chief rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, described how Arabs broke into their apartment in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. The apartment is presently being renovated.

Eliyahu said that she received a call that four Arab ruffians had broken a lock and a large chain protecting the old doors of the building and had declared the place their own, since it had not been registered yet in the name of the Eliyahu family and the Arabs had papers proving their ownership.

Police later evicted them after the Eliyahu family was able to prove their ownership. Eliyahu said that they would sue the Arab who tried to sell their apartment and claimed to have a key to the apartment.



