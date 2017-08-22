A man riding an electric bicycle was hit Tuesday afternoon by a car on Frankel street in Tel Aviv.
MDA medics treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to the Ichilov hospital nearby.
News BriefsAv 30, 5777 , 22/08/17
Bicyclist moderately injured in Tel Aviv accident
