Three years after sergeant-major Oded Ben-Sira fell in the Protective Edge campaign, his family will mark the day with a memorial ceremony. On the same day, Thursday August 24, a circumcision ceremony will be held, as Oded's twin sister gave birth to a baby boy last week.

Ben-Sira's father saw this as "Divine Providence and a message from our fallen son" and described the mixed feelings of joy and closure on the birth of the new grandson.