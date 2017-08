15:12 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 North Korea: Nuclear plan 'not negotiable' In the wake of the joint exercise between the US and South Korea, North Korea issued a sharp statement, saying that "the military adventure adds fuel to the fire and deepens tensions." The North Koreans accused Washington of trying to accomplish a revolution within their country and insisted that their nuclear plan is meant for self- protection and is "not negotiable."

