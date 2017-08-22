Indian energy delegation visits

Energy Ministry Director-General Shaul Meridor has hosted an official delegation of Indian government officials and senior officials from energy companies, including companies specializing in natural gas and oil exploration who are interested in the competitive process of developing the sea, investments and technological cooperation with Israel. The delegation includes four oil and gas companies in the Fortune 500.

As part of the visit, members of the Indian delegation were presented with the details of the competitive process for developing the sea and they will meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Energy with the aim of promoting their integration into the process. In addition, they will meet with representatives of Israeli companies in the fields of industrial technology, cyber energy and the representatives of the Technion and Bar-Ilan University.

Meridor opened the visit by emphasizing the deep cooperation between the two countries, noting that this is an important and significant visit that will advance the economic connection between them in the field of oil and natural gas.