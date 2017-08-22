State to High Court: Reject Sde Boaz petition

The state has told the Supreme Court to reject the petition of residents of Sde Boaz against the destruction of four homes in the Judean Jewish community. The state noted that the land is likely to be state land and there is an intention to examine it in depth, but emphasized that the buildings are illegal in any case, even if on state lands. Therefore, the state intends to enforce the law and destroy them.

However, the state also wishes to reject the petition filed by Arab petitioners, due to the fact that enforcement procedures are being conducted and because these are lands that apparently do not belong to the Arab petitioners.