13:27 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Water in Jadeidi in the Galilee unfit for consumption The Ministry of Health has announced that due to an abnormal result in drinking water in the village of Jadeidi in the western Galilee, the water in the village is unacceptable for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and preparing medicines until further notice. ► ◄ Last Briefs