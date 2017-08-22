13:05 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 PM seeks another Supreme Court hearing on Adelson talks Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked the Supreme Court to hold an additional hearing on the ruling that he must disclose the conversations he held with Yisrael Hayom owner Sheldon Adelson and former editor Amos Regev. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs