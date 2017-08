12:22 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 'Deri is a criminal, has no right to slander religious Zionists' Read more The head of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization responds to Shas party chairman's comments blasting certain religious Zionist leaders as 'borderline Reform.' ► ◄ Last Briefs