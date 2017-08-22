12:09
  Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17

Doctor attacked by a patient at Shaar Menashe Hospital

A man who was hospitalized at the Shaar Menashe psychiatric hospital near Hadera attacked a doctor on Tuesday, hitting him in the face.

The doctor was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

