12:03 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Dems' July fundraising hits 10-year low as GOP surges The Democratic National Committee in the United States has its worst July fundraising numbers in a decade as Republicans build up their 2018 war chest. The Republican National Committee outraises the DNC by a ratio of more than 2-1.