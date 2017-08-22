The Democratic National Committee in the United States has its worst July fundraising numbers in a decade as Republicans build up their 2018 war chest. The Republican National Committee outraises the DNC by a ratio of more than 2-1.
News BriefsAv 30, 5777 , 22/08/17
Dems' July fundraising hits 10-year low as GOP surges
