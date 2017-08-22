11:57 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 UK lawyer fined over anti-Semitic Facebook posts Majid Mahmood, a partner at City Law Chambers in Luton and a director at Liberty Law Solicitors, was recently fined £25,000 by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and ordered to pay costs of almost £10,000 over anti-Semitic comments he made on social media in 2015 and 2016, according to Jewish News Online. Following the case launched by the UK’s Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), Mahmood was also suspended as a solicitor for 12 months, but that was suspended, so he can continue to practice unless he re-offends. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 22, 11:57 AM, 8/22/2017