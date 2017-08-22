Weizmann research will help national basketball team

Israel's national basketball team will use Weizmann Institute research to improve the energy levels, concentration and alertness of the players.

A study by Professors Eran Segal and Eran Elinev found that adjusting each person's diet according to the composition of the bacteria living in his digestive system allows him to stabilize the body's sugar levels, which is known to influence the energy level. For this purpose, they began collecting the intestinal bacterial samples of the players via the DayTwo start-up, which was established on the basis of the research. In addition, the company will adapt each person's personal nutrition according to the bacteria and other personal parameters. Nutritional recommendations will be passed to players through an app that ranks the recommended foods for each user and warns against foods to be wary of.