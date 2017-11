Haifa Chemicals has decided to close its Haifa Bay branch on Sunday and dismiss 400 branch employees, according to Channel 10 Television.

The closure comes against the backdrop of the shutting down of Haifa's big ammonia tank and disagreement between Haifa and the Environmental Protection Ministry over bringing ammonia to the area. Claiming huge losses, company management said, "We have no choice but to close." The company also has a plant in the Negev.