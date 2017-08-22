42 civilians killed in coalition bombing of Ar-Raqa

(AFP) At least 42 civilians were killed on Monday in a barrage of United States-led air strikes on Islamic State terrorist territory in the northern Syrian city of Raqa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitor told AFP on Tuesday that 19 children and 12 women were among those killed in the raids, which hit several neighborhoods in the city. It marked the second consecutive day of ferocious bombardment on Raqa, more than half of which has been captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces battling IS.