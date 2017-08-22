A senior official in the Netanyahu municipality was detained for questioning Tuesday morning on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
His house was searched in an attempt to locate documents linking him to the offenses.
Senior Netanya official suspected of bribery
