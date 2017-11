08:27 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Donations to ADL surge following Charlottesville Read more The Anti-Defamation League claims a 1,000% increase in donations in the aftermath of the white supremacist rally and ensuing violence. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 22, 08:27 AM, 8/22/2017