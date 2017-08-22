Security forces destroy homes in Yitzhar outpost

Hundreds of police and soldiers partially demolished the homes of two young families Monday evening in the Kumi Uri hilltop neighborhood next to Yitzhar. The forces left after dozens of residents arrived to express passive protest against the expulsion of the families. They also confiscated a number of transport containers in the area of ​​the the Samarian Jewish community itself.

Young people who were present reported several situations on the part of some of the policemen, including intentional damage to intimate organs. A Yitzhar source questioned the legality of the demolition.