News Briefs

  Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17

Damage from spray grenades in She'ar Yashuv

Police are investigating the launching of two spray grenades at a house in Moshav She'ar Yashuv in the Upper Galilee.

The house and two vehicles parked nearby were damaged. The family cat was also killed.

