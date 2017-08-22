Police are investigating the launching of two spray grenades at a house in Moshav She'ar Yashuv in the Upper Galilee.
The house and two vehicles parked nearby were damaged. The family cat was also killed.
|
08:06
Reported
News BriefsAv 30, 5777 , 22/08/17
Damage from spray grenades in She'ar Yashuv
Police are investigating the launching of two spray grenades at a house in Moshav She'ar Yashuv in the Upper Galilee.
The house and two vehicles parked nearby were damaged. The family cat was also killed.
Last Briefs