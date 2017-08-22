Sudanese minister supports normalization with Israel

Mubarak Fadil Al-Mahdi, the Sudanese minister for foreign investment, has expressed support for relations with Israel and the normalization of relations between the two countries, according to a Tuesday morning report by Ha'aretz.

The minister said, "The Palestinians have normalized relations with Israel. Even the Hamas movement is talking to Israel. The Palestinians are receiving tax money from Israel and electricity from Israel. The Palestinians are sitting with Israel and talking to the Israelis. They have disagreements, but they are sitting with them."