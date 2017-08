The victim of Monday evening's electrocution death in Tirat Hacarmel was Shani Berdichevsky, a haredi woman in her twenties, who married during the past week and was supposed to celebrate the last of the Sheva Brachot festive meals of the week following the wedding. According to the family, she was electrocuted to death while she was getting ready for the event.

The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances.