Jordan's King Abdullah II and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for new "serious and effective" peace talks between Israel and Palestinian Arabs, the royal palace said, according to AFP.

During a meeting in Amman, the two urged "the resumption of serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel to end the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution to assure an independent Palestinian state with June 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital".