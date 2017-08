01:43 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 67-year-old dies in fire in Rosh Ha'ayin A 67-year-old man died in a fire in his home in Rosh Ha'ayin on Monday night. Police believe the victim lived alone. The cause of the fire is being investigated. ► ◄ Last Briefs