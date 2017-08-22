A six-year-old boy suffered burns from boiling water on the shore of the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) on Monday evening. He is in moderate but stable condition.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him via helicopter to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
News BriefsAv 30, 5777 , 22/08/17
Six-year-old burned by boiling water near the Kinneret
