Muslim Council: No non-Muslim connection to al-Aqsa

The Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem has issued a statement in which it denies any religious or historical connection of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount, which it calls the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The announcement stated that the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque covers 144 dunams and belongs exclusively to Muslims according to the decision of Allah since Muhammad's ascension to heaven until Judgment day.

The statement said, "The Muslims will not give up a grain of soil (the Al-Aqsa Mosque) because it is part of the faith of two billion Muslims worldwide and

non-Muslims have no connection to al-Aqsa, neither in the past nor in the future." The statement concluded, "Al-Aqsa is more sublime than the decisions of the courts, governments and the Zionist Knesset, and it is not subject to negotiations, bargaining, concessions and understandings."