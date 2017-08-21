Chabad at UVA reaches out after Charlottesville events

Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries Rabbi Shlomo and Channa Mayer of the Rohr Chabad House of the University of Virginia have connected with students, parents and alumni by phone, email and on social media—offering guidance, comfort and reassurance following the violence associated with the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, according to Chabad.org. Channa Mayer says, “We want to make sure that they know we are available to them and give the inspiration that Judaism can offer.”

With students returning to school - freshman arrive this weekend - Mrs. Mayer has already heard from parents and alumni who want to do whatever they can to help their community. In fact, one alumnus is spearheading a fundraising effort to increase security in and around the Chabad House.