PA pledges protection for non-Jewish religious sites

The office of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah has calls on the international community to provide protection for Muslim and Christian religious and holy places from Israel.

In an official statement, the office stated that Israel was violating the decisions of international institutions, including the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, which determined that the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem was a holy Islamic site. It demanded that Israel cancel all measures taken to change Jerusalem's status and comply with Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016, which established that all Jewish communities beyond the 1949 Armistice Line were illegal. The office stressed its commitment to provide the necessary conditions for what it called the steadfastness of the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem and to protect the identity and character of the holy places, particularly the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.