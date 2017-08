21:41 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Ben-Ari: Netanyahu speaks right and acts left Read more Chairman Michael Ben-Ari of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party attacks the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as "responsible for a series of Jewish expulsions and false promises." ► ◄ Last Briefs