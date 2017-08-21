Bar Ass'n Ethics C'tee complaint against Eldad Yaniv

A complaint against attorney and journalist Eldad Yaniv has been filed with the Ethics Committee of the Israel Bar Association, following Yaniv's arrest on Saturday night, when police blocked a demonstration from taking place opposite the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and it ended up at a Petach-Tikva police station, according to Maariv.

The circumstances of the filing of the complaint states Yaniv is suspected of committing an offense of soliciting public disorder and calling on the demonstrators to report to an illegal (not licensed by the Israel Police) demonstration." The complaint further notes that "he was therefore arrested and released under restrictive conditions." Yanive and other demonstrators sought faster action by Mandelblit in corruption investigations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.