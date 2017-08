20:10 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 State to Supreme Court: 'Regulation Law is in Israel's national interests' Read more The government tells the Supreme Court that the Regulation Law is fair to landowners and necessary in the face of racist Palestinian Authority laws banning land sales to Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs