19:51 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Tel Aviv: Shlomo Hamelech Street blocked Police have blocked Shlomo Hamelech Street in Tel Aviv to traffic, following the opening of a sinkhole into which a vehicle fell.