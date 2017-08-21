Toronto-area anti-Semitic graffiti condemned

Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center have condemned the anti-Semitic and racist graffiti that was discovered at three schools in the northern Toronto suburb of Markham over the weekend. Graffiti included the Star of David being equated to the swastika, reference to the KKK and the message "White Power." The York Regional Police have told FSWC that police are treating the graffiti as a hate crime.

FSWC President and CEO Avi Benlolo said, "We have seen Ontario schools become the targets of numerous antisemitic graffiti attacks this year, and this antisemitic messaging is often combined with messaging inspired by the white supremacist movement." Benlolo commended the police "for quickly taking action and treating the graffiti as a serious crime as they search for suspects."