ZAKA declared a national "rescue organization"

Minister of Public Safety Gilad Erdan has declared ZAKA as a national "rescue body." ZAKA's initials reflects its main focus of identifying victims of catastrophes but it also engages in emergency services.

ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, said that Erdan's declaration, following a similar one from Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, "shows the national importance of ZAKA in times of emergency and the recognition of the operational and professional capabilities of the organization and its volunteers." He thanked Erdan for the announcement and recognition, saying that "this will oblige ZAKA even more to meet high national expectations and standards in emergency situations."