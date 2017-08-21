18:25 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Fatal electrocution in Ashkelon A 34-year-old construction worker was electrocuted during work on a school under construction in Ashkelon. He was brought in critical condition to Barzilai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after unsuccessful efforts to save his life. ► ◄ Last Briefs