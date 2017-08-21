Fatal electrocution in Ashkelon

A 34-year-old construction worker was electrocuted during work on a school under construction in Ashkelon.
He was brought in critical condition to Barzilai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after unsuccessful efforts to save his life.
