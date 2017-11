17:25 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Brian Aldiss dies at 92 “Extraordinary” science fiction writer Brian Aldiss died on Saturday after celebrating his 92nd birthday the previous day. Aldis was one of Britain's most respected science-fiction writers, author and editor of more than 100 books, including novels, non-fiction and poetry. His 1969 short story "Supertoys Last All Summer Long" inspired Steven Spielberg's 2001 film "AI: Artificial Intelligence". ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 21, 05:25 PM, 8/21/2017