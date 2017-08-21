Peace Now to demonstrate over Petach Tikva protests

Activists from the Peace Now organization will demonstrate on Thursday in front of the home of Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan in Savyon in protest of last Saturday night's prevention of demonstrators outside the Petach Tikva home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Saturday-night demonstrators are seeking quicker action regarding corruption investigations centering around Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Director-general Avi Bouskila of Peace Now, said that "the cancellation of the demonstration in Petah Tikva and the arrest of its leaders are part of a campaign of silencing and persecuting law-abiding citizens who dare to challenge and criticize government policy. This is a low point and we must not let it go silently.