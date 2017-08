16:54 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Av 29, 5777 , 21/08/17 Suspect arrested in Ramle stabbing Police have located a 21-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman on Shlomo Ben Yosef Street in Ramle on Monday afternoon. The woman is in serious condition. The suspect was caught by detectives as he hid on the roof of a building on Emil Zola Street in the city. He was taken for questioning and the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs